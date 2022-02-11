DSE ends mixed, CSE rises amid volatility

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained amid volatile trading on Thursday.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went up by 4.56 points or 0.06 per cent to 7,085 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 4.72 points to 1,517. However, the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, continued to lose, shedding 7.48 points to 2,597.

Turnover was Tk 12.54 billion, up 9.04 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 11.50 billion, at the close of the trading.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 380 issues traded, 171 advanced, 163 declined and 46 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.

A total number of 266,990 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 286.42 million securities. The market capitalisation of the DSE dropped to Tk 5,667 billion on Thursday, down from Tk 5,674 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 26 points to 20,747 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 14 points to t 12,460, at the close.

Of the issues traded, 129 advanced, 102 declined, and 41 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 27.57 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 635 million.







