Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:42 AM
Home Business

Nagad offers up to 50pc rebate, discount in Spring

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

The mobile financial service Nagad is offering up to 50 percent discount and cashback offers to give little more profit to the customers while spreading the joy of colors and love during the festive month.
Users of Nagad can avail up to 50 percent cashback and discount throughout the month of February, while making purchases at various merchant outlets including footwear, apparel, e-commerce and household accessories across the country.
Under this campaign, customers can enjoy instant cashback of 10 percent or up to BDT 50 on purchasing any product from 'Best Buy' in the household category using Nagad.
During the campaign period, customers will be able to enjoy the cashback offer twice and avail a maximum cashback of BDT 100 by fulfilling the terms and conditions of this campaign.
Launched on February 1, 2022, the campaign will run until February 28, 2022. customers can enjoy this instant cashback offer by making payment with Nagad QR code on its App or simply dialing USSD (*167#).
In the e-commerce category, customers will be able to avail up to 14 percent or BDT 1000 cashback/discount on each transaction made by the merchants' online platforms. To enjoy this offer, customers require to make the payment through merchant's website using Nagad account for purchasing any products or services.
However, at Priyashop, customers are eligible to enjoy this offer only by using the voucher code "PSNAGAD". In addition, direct merchant payments using the 'Nagad' app or USSD will not be valid for availing this offer under the e-commerce category.
Meanwhile, customers will get a discount from 10 percent to 50 percent on purchase of any product or service from the 50 Merchants' websites by making the payment through SSL Gateway from Nagad account. This offer is valid till February 26 next, and can be availed multiple times. However, customers will not be able to enjoy this offer payment using Nagad app or USSD (* 167 #).
Under the fashion products category, customers will get 20 percent or a maximum of BDT 500 instant cashback upon purchasing products from the merchants using Nagad.
Customers will get instant cashback of up to 10 percent or up to BDT 100 at 'Walker', by making the payment through Nagad app or USSD (* 167 #) from till February 28, next. Customers can avail this offer at various Brand Marchant outlets of Nagad, such as Artisan Outfitters Limited, Sara Lifestyle Limited, Cat's Eye Limited, Baby Shop Limited and many more.
In the restaurant category, customers will get instant cashback of up to 25 percent or up to BDT 150 by making payment through the bill payment option on Nagad App or USSD (* 167 #) at KFC, Pizza Hut, Secret Recipes, Barcode, Dominos, Dhaka Metro,Tokyo Express and many more. However, for availing customers can also make the payment with a Nagad App or USSD (*167#), using the Merchant QR.
However, in case of KFC & Dominos, customers must make the payment payment through Nagad account on SSL Gateway from merchant websites to avail the cashback offer. This offer will be valid from till February 28 next.


