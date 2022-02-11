

ICB gets SAFA Certificate of Merit

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) received "Certificate of Merit" for Best Presented Annual Report 2020 under the public sector category organize by SAFA, says a press release.The Awards are conferred on the basis of administered by SAFA's Committee of improvement in Transparency, Accountability and Governance of the published annual reports of entities from South Asian Countries.SAFA ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain, Vice President NKA Mobin, Fouzia Haque and CEO Shubhashish Bose handed over the "Certificate of Merit" to Mahmuda Akhter, General Manager of ICB and Md. Shariqul Anam, Deputy General Manager of ICB at CA Bhaban, Dhaka on Wednesday.