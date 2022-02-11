

Bangladesh Finance receives SAFA Award

Bangladeshi winning entities were connected with the event and received the awards from the Institute of chartered accountants of Bangladesh. . Bangladeshi entities received a total of 21 awards out of 58 distributed among the SAARC countries,

On the day a ceremony was held at the auditorium of the CA building at Karwan Bazar in the capital to give recognition to the best on behalf of SAFA, ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain FCA presented the award, says a press release.

He was accompanied by SAFA's Adviser AKM Delowar Hossain FCMA, ICAB Council Member Md. Humayun Kabir FCA and Mahmudul Hasan Khusru, Past president, ICAB. This time the best award in the financial services sector went to IDLC, Bangladesh Finance has become the first runner up.

Chairman of the audit committee and independent director of the organization Roknuzzaman FCA and Managing Director & CEO Md. Kyser Hamid received the award on behalf of Bangladesh Finance. Bangladesh Finance Limited has strengthened its position in the international arena by publishing the best financial Reports.

According to him, " International recognition like SAFA after the ICAB and ICSB Awards would further accelerate our steady path forward. In this way, the goal set for the country to move forward towards the best financial institution will also emerge."

Bangladesh Finance Group CFO Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan and Head of Finance Amitabh Debnath FCA were also present.

























