Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FICCI for adopting MFS, agent banking as payment mode

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Correspondent

The foreign investors' chamber on Wednesday urged the revenue authority to formalise the adoption of mobile financial service (MFS) and agent banking as a mode of collection or payment in all tax laws.
They called for consultation with the Bangladesh Bank to reduce transaction costs to encourage businesses to adopt MFS and agent banking.
"This will improve convenience as well as transparency," said Naser Ezaz Bijoy, president of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), at a pre-budget discussion organised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR). Snehasish Barua, partner of Snehasish Mahmud & Co, presented the FICCI's recommendations at the programme at the NBR headquarters.
Naser said technological transformation helped a large number of people use smartphones and internet.
Besides, most of the people are very much used to MFS and agent banking, which has taken banking facilities in the rural areas, he said, adding that money transferred through MFS rose 40.5 per cent year-on-year to Tk 62,993 crore in June 2021. However, the benefits have been confined to individuals only.
"This is the prime time to encourage businesses to use the formal channels to carry out transactions," Naser said.
The FICCI said the step will result in an increased formal transaction, increased traceability and an expanded tax net.
NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said it would be tough to bring people under formal channels who are habituated with cash transactions. He said the FICCI promotes tax compliance.
"We are cognizant about the challenge of striking the right balance between the paces of reform and maintaining positive business sentiment to meet the immediate increased revenue collection requirement to support fast-paced economic development."
The FICCI said non-resident digital intermediation services providers are not paying corporate tax even though their income is generated in or from Bangladesh is taxable here.
As the NBR is exploring to collect tax from digital service providers on revenues earned from Bangladesh, the FICCI offered support to the NBR by sharing the international practices for tax authorities on collecting tax from the digital service providers. The chamber also recommended the NBR reconcile taxpayers' declaration of bank accounts with the database of the central bank to ensure the completeness of reporting on tax returns by a taxpayer.
This reconciliation process can be automated, Naser said. The FICCI demanded rationalisation of tax deducted at source.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Bank Asia achieves remittance award
Mercantile Bank holds training on cash management
NCC Bank signs deal with BB on green transformation fund
HSBC BD sets Host-to-Host integration solution for M&J group
Canada willing to work with Bangladesh in int’l trade
EU, IFC to accelerate inclusive infra investments in S Asia
Gold prices go up by Tk1867 to Tk75,000 per bhori


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft