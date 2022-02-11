BD RMG exports to US crossed pre-Covid level in 2021



Workers pass busy session at a garment factory near Dhaka.

The apparel exports to the US were 36.69 per cent or $1.91 billion higher than that of the 2020 earnings worth $5.22 billion, according to OTEXA, an affiliate of the US Department of Commerce.

The 2021 RMG exports also surpassed the pre-pandemic level of 2019 when Bangladesh earned $5.92 billion.

Gradual economic recovery aided by the Covid-19 vaccination coverage, better control over coronavirus infection and a shift of orders from China due to the trade war between US and China also have contributed to the double digit growth, traders said.

In 2021, Bangladesh shipped 2.60 billion square metres of apparel items, up by 37.87 per cent from 1.88 billion square metres in the same period of 2020.

After the Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, the US suspended its GSP facility for Bangladeshi products though RMG products are not included in the beneficiary list.

Bangladesh's apparel exports to the US declined to $4.83 billion in 2014, which was $4.95 billion in 2013, according to official data.

Since then apparel exports to the US saw ups and downs and stood at $5.92 billion in 2019. But the exports again declined to $5.22 billion in 2020 mainly due to the pandemic. Bangladesh's main competitors China and Vietnam also witnessed 29.40 per cent and 14.33 per cent growth respectively.

















