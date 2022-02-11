Dec import bills for capital machinery exceeded $1b

The country imported capital machinery worth over $1 billion in December amid a major spike in export earnings in recent months of the current fiscal year 2021-2022.

The import of capital machinery in July-November period of FY22 was $1.66 billion and the spending for the same in July-December of FY22 exceeded $2.69 billion.

In July-December of FY22, spending for import of capital machinery grew by 67.37 per cent year-on-year. In the entire fiscal year of 2020-2021, the country's spending for capital machinery was $3.74 billion.

Capital machinery import grew sharply in December 2021 as high export orders might have prompted exporters to take measures to enhance their production capacity, businesses said.

Along with the major spike in capital machinery imports, the country's spending for industrial inputs also posted a major hike in the current fiscal year. The country's overall import payments in half of the current fiscal year 2021-2022 grew by 52.91 per cent year-on-year.

In the period of FY22 under consideration, the country's import spending increased to $38.39 billion against $25.11 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.

'In a sense, it's a positive indication. But on the other hand it's a matter of concern,' A.B. Mirza Azizul Islam, a former finance adviser to a caretaker government told The Daily Observer on Thursday. If the current trend continues, the country's import costs for FY22 would be $30 billion higher than the import payments for FY21, he said.

As a result of the high import cost the country's foreign exchange reserve came under stress to drop around $45 billion in January 2022 after hitting $48 billion in August 2021. In July-December of FY22, the country's trade deficit surged to $15.62 billion from $6.87 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal.

At the end of December of FY22, the country's current account deficit stood at $8.18 billion whereas the deficit was $3.52 billion surplus current account balance at the December-end period of FY21.

The country's import spending, based on settlement of letters of credits, for intermediate goods and industrial raw materials grew by 60.31 per cent and 49.74 per cent respectively year-on-year in July-December period of FY22.

Spending for intermediate goods stood at $3.39 billion in the first six months of FY22 against $2.11 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.

Settlement of letter of credit for industrial raw materials reached to $13.49 billion in July-December of FY22 from $9.01 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Cost for the import of petroleum and petroleum products increased by 103.33 per cent to $3.67 billion in July-December of FY22 from $1.80 billion in the same period of FY21. Import cost for consumer goods rose by 49.13 per cent to $4.53 billion from $3.04 billion.



















