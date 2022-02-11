Video
No area of economy has negative growth: FinMin

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa has said that the country's economic growth is steady and there is no sector of the economy that has negative growth.
He made the claim briefing reporters on the outcomes of two consecutive meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase that he presided virtually on Thursday.
"You can easily find a calculation of the economy. There is no inflation while our exchange rate is stable. When globally remittance was facing tough times, our (inward) remittance achieved 15 per cent growth", he said.  He also said that the country's revenue generation obtained 30 percent growth while the import and IT sector witnessed growth too.
Kamal said though remittance is not considered while calculating the GDP growth, it comes to the per capita income's calculation. "These are the areas of the economy...If there is any negative growth, it will be reflected into the economy", he said.
The finance minister said his prediction in the budget speech in fiscal 2020-21 proved correct in the economic growth. The predictions were close to the World Bank's projections. He said it was possible because of the people's participation and efficient leadership.
He said "Our expansionary monetary policy has played a role. We followed this policy when many countries in the world didn't dare to take this path", he said adding, these were reasons for the economic growth.
He said whatever way you calculate the growth, finally you find the same result. "We have given the clarifications." Kamal said somebody may say that it was not a correct calculation, but you can yourself see our achievements. "Nobody can show this achievement anywhere", he said.


