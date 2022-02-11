Backward linkage industry wants lower corp tax



Members of FBCCI Standing Committee on Backward Linkage Industries hold meeting at FBCCI conference room on Thursday.

They raised the demand at the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Backward Linkage Industries held on Thursday at FBCCI conference room.

Abul Kalam Bhuiyan, chairman of the standing committee said, lowering the corporate tax to 10 to 15 per cent would help the development of the backward linkage industry. He also demanded that entrepreneurs should get industrial plots at affordable cost for the expansion of the industry.

Speaking as the chief guest at the meeting, FBCCI Vice President M A Momen said that today's most giant companies have started their journey as backward linkage industry. Therefore, the role of this industry in the overall development of the country is undeniable.

Industrialization is not possible without development of this sector. If there is no backward linkage, the supply chain of the industry will break down. Therefore, the development of this industry is very important. He called upon the government to give due importance to this sector in setting policies.

Director-in-charge of the committee Joshoda Jibon Debnath called upon the backward linkage industrialists to take concerted initiative to establish a separate industrial zone exclusively for the sector.

He assured cooperation in getting necessary bank loan for this. The expansion of the backward linkage industry is essential to meet the challenges of post-LDC industrialization, he added.

At the meeting, the businessmen pointed at the harassment of revenue and port officials, excessive licensing fees and renewal provisions, violation of PPR in government procurement process, duty inequality in importing the same product between export oriented and backward linkage industries.

At the same time, they demanded inclusion of backward linkage industry in the forthcoming industrial policy, provision of land at affordable rates, making BSCIC more dynamic, giving priority to local products in government procurement as per PPR and discouraging imports to protect locally produced products.

FBCCI vice president M A Momen, directors Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal and Harun or Rashid, co-chairmen of the committee Chaitanaya Kumar Dey (Chayan), Salauddin Yusuf, Zia Hayder Mithu and other members were present. FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque moderated it.











