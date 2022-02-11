‘Govt has no data on foreign workers engaged in BD’

There is no particular data on how many foreigners work in Bangladesh, earn money and send the remittance abroad, we are in the dark.

State Minister for Planning Prof Shamsul Alam said this while speaking as special guest at a workshop on National Population Register (NPR) at the auditorium of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Thursday.

The minister said many estimate many figures. Some say $5 billion and some say $6 billion yearly but there is no exact calculation about foreigners' income in Bangladesh.

"We do not have accurate statistics. There is no exact accounts on how many people are coming to Bangladesh from outside", he said.

"We are going to prepare the National Population Register (NPR)," he said. If we can do this, we will have all the accounts. All the accounts of how many foreign workers are working in Bangladesh and how much money is going abroad will be kept through NPR. If we can formulate NPR, our dignity will be at a higher level in the world".

No one will be spared by cheating in the country. NPR will play a great role in ensuring transparency and accountability. Many deceptions will be stopped, he said.

"We see that there are various complications with land, but if there is NPR, this problem will not exist," he added. "NPR will have all the information of a citizen from birth to death. I wish and would work hard on completing the NPR in time."

Planning Minister MA Mannan speaking as chief guest said, "NPR would play a great role in our individual society. Aadhaar card of India contains all the information but our BBS is going to create a stronger citizen database than India's Aadhaar card. However, since India has given the name of Aadhaar card, we will give another name. The NPR will contain 33 types of information per citizen.

"We have problems with the census," he said. For various reasons we could not do it in time. Apart from Covid-19, various issues are responsible in delay of completing NPR.

According to BBS, NPR will have 33 types of information. These include: Person Name, NID-Passport-Birth Registration-Mobile Number, Email ID, Emergency Number, Parent Name, Wife / Husband's Name, Home, Date of Birth, Gender, Marital Status, Place of Birth, Nationality.

Religion, Blood group, residence status, current address, type of house, water source / sanitation / light source, permanent address, educational qualification, occupation, citizenship, country migration, chronic disease, genetic disease etc. A citizen will have all kinds of information from birth to death. This information can also be used by the Election Commission for the voters.









