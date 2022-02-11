Swiss Ambassador assures  necessary cooperation



Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Natalie Chuard pays a courtesy call on the Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Thursday at the latter's office at secretariat in the capital. photo: observer

The Swiss envoy gave the assurance while meeting Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on a courtesy call in the minister's office at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Land Minister appraised the Ambassador about the Bangladesh government's various initiatives of land management digitalization.

Ambassador Nathalie Chuard praised the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in taking up the initiatives of providing houses and land to the homeless and landless people, as well as initiatives of land service digitalization, a Land Ministry press release said.

The Ambassador said that the humanitarian initiative of giving away homes is playing an important role in poverty alleviation in Bangladesh.

The ambassador informed that the Swiss government believes the land service digitalization programme is making an important contribution in ensuring right to information and gender equality in Bangladesh as well as establishing transparency, accountability, and above all, sustainable good governance.

She added that sustainable land management will also play an important role in fighting climate change and achieving SDG goals. She said Bangladesh is one of the priority partner countries of Switzerland.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury thanked the ambassador for his Swiss hospitality at the 2021 Investment Summit on Bangladesh's capital markets in Switzerland, saying the Swiss government, entrepreneurs and investors are one of the most important development partners in Bangladesh.

