Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

land management digitisation In BD

Swiss Ambassador assures  necessary cooperation

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Natalie Chuard pays a courtesy call on the Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Thursday at the latter's office at secretariat in the capital. photo: observer

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Natalie Chuard pays a courtesy call on the Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Thursday at the latter's office at secretariat in the capital. photo: observer

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard on Thursday assured full cooperation in case of Swiss assistance required in setting up digital land management services.
The Swiss envoy gave the assurance while meeting Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on a courtesy call in the minister's office at the Secretariat.
During the meeting, the Land Minister appraised the Ambassador about the Bangladesh government's various initiatives of land management digitalization.
Ambassador Nathalie Chuard praised the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in taking up the initiatives of providing houses and land to the homeless and landless people, as well as initiatives of land service digitalization, a Land Ministry press release said.
The Ambassador said that the humanitarian initiative of giving away homes is playing an important role in poverty alleviation in Bangladesh.
The ambassador informed that the Swiss government believes the land service digitalization programme is making an important contribution in ensuring right to information and gender equality in Bangladesh as well as establishing transparency, accountability, and above all, sustainable good governance.
She added that sustainable land management will also play an important role in fighting climate change and achieving SDG goals. She said Bangladesh is one of the priority partner countries of Switzerland.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury thanked the ambassador for his Swiss hospitality at the 2021 Investment Summit on Bangladesh's capital markets in Switzerland, saying the Swiss government, entrepreneurs and investors are one of the most important development partners in Bangladesh.
Land Minister expressed his strong optimism on the strengthening of the strategic, commercial, and global partnerships between the two countries. The land minister urged Swiss investors to invest in the 100 special economic zones established in the country.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Swiss Ambassador assures  necessary cooperation
1,270 seats still vacant at IU
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Speakers demand punishment
Govt plans to make Dhaka a livable city
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
DMP arrests 57 people for consuming, selling drugs
Workshop on univ teachers’  at BOU


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft