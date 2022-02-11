1,270 seats still vacant at IU

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Feb 10: A total of 1, 270 seats of Islamic University in Kushtia remain vacant at the undergraduate level after enrolling candidates who entered the third merit lists in the unified admission test under 2020-21 academic session. The university authorities have taken the wrong decision to join in the unified admission test resulting they failed to admit students on time, many senior professors from different faculties said.

The university lost its individualism joining in the combined admission process, they alleged.

IUTA president Professor M Mizanur Rahman said that they, in a general meeting held on Wednesday, took a decision regarding to hold admission test under the university's previous intake test process except joining in the unified entry test process.

They would talk to IU vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam regarding their decision soon. According to the university officials concerned, a total of 825 students out of 2095 seats enrolled in the university from the first, second and third merit lists.

Among the 1, 270 seats, a total 275 seats remained vacant at 'A' unit under science faculty, 746 seats at 'B' unit under arts, social science and law faculties and 250 seats are vacant at 'C' unit under business administration faculty of the university, IU academic section director ATM Emdadul Alam said. The vacant seats would be fulfilled by enrolling students from the upcoming merit lists. -UNB











