Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

1,270 seats still vacant at IU

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Feb 10: A total of 1, 270 seats of Islamic University in Kushtia remain vacant at the undergraduate level after enrolling candidates who entered the third merit lists in the unified admission test under 2020-21 academic session. The university authorities have taken the wrong decision to join in the unified admission test resulting they failed to admit students on time, many senior professors from different faculties said.
The university lost its individualism joining in the combined admission process, they alleged.
IUTA president Professor M Mizanur Rahman said that they, in a general meeting held on Wednesday, took a decision regarding to hold admission test under the university's previous intake test process except joining in the unified entry test process.
They would talk to IU vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam regarding their decision soon. According to the university officials concerned, a total of 825 students out of 2095 seats enrolled in the university from the first, second and third merit lists.
Among the 1, 270 seats, a total 275 seats remained vacant at 'A' unit under science faculty, 746 seats at 'B' unit under arts, social science and law faculties and 250 seats are vacant at 'C' unit under business administration faculty of the university, IU academic section director ATM Emdadul Alam said. The vacant seats would be fulfilled by enrolling students from the upcoming merit lists.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Swiss Ambassador assures  necessary cooperation
1,270 seats still vacant at IU
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Speakers demand punishment
Govt plans to make Dhaka a livable city
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
DMP arrests 57 people for consuming, selling drugs
Workshop on univ teachers’  at BOU


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft