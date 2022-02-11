Video
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

The densely populated capital of Bangladesh continues to dominate the list of cities with the worst air quality in the world.
On Thursday, Dhaka occupied the third position in the list as its air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 186 at 9.07am.
Pakistan's Lahore and Russia's Krasnoyarsk occupied the first two spots, with AQI scores of 210 and 209, respectively.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.
Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants-Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.    -UNB


