Attack on head teacher on Mayadeep

Speakers demand punishment

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent

Poet Shahed Kayes reads out the written statement at the press meet at Narayanganj Press Club on Thursday.

Speakers at a press conference on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of those who launched attack on the family of the head teachers of Mayadeep Fishermen's School at Nunertek under Sonargaon.
They also asked the authorities concerned to ensure safe return of the head teacher Mariam Akhter Pakhi and her family members.
 The perpetrators who beat head teacher Mariam Akhter Pakhi of Mayadeep School meant of deprived children are now threatening her and her family members with death.
The head teacher cannot return to her house on the island (Mayadeep). The speakers urged the local administration to help her return to her village.
Head teacher of the school for the children of fishermen has now taken shelter at a rented house at Sonargaon town along with her family members
The tin-roofed house where she is now living has no bed, furniture and cot. She with her father, mother and an infant child of one and a half years old spend their night on a mat.
Earlier, the attack was launched on 22 January. The attackers beat the head teacher. Even her one and a half years old child was not spared. She then got admitted to a hospital from where she was released on 28 January.
The attackers are now telling Pakhi's relative they would kill her if she returned to Mayadeep with her family members, said the speakers at the press conference held at the Narayanganj Press Club.
The family members are now passing their days in constant fear. Their shop, fishing and other sources of income at the village are now closed.
The speakers blamed Mohammad Hashem, 6 No. Ward Awami League General Secretary of Baradi Union, for the attack.
The victims said under the leadership of 6 No. Ward Awami League General Secretary of Baradi Union Mohammad Hashem the attack was launched to stop the school activities there.
After the attack Pakhi's brother Md Sharif filed a case with the police station concerned.
Poet, writer and rights activist Shahed Kayes established the school in 2007 to educate the children of fishermen of Mayadeep.
Shahed Kayes, poet, writer and rights activist, read out the written statement at the press conference.
Rafiur Rabbi, cultural personality of Narayanganj, President of Narayanganj Sangskritik Jote Bhabani Shankar Roy, Mayadeep school head teacher Mariam Akhter Pakhi, Udichi Shilpi Ghosthi Sonargaon unit President Shankar Prakash, journalists Mahfuzur Rahman, Abdus Salam, Nafiz Ashraf, Billal Hossain Robin, Afsar Bipul and rights activist Dhiman Saha Jewel were, among others, present at the press conference.






