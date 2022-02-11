Govt plans to make Dhaka a livable city

Here's some good news for those struggling to walk through encroachments on footpaths-Dhaka will soon become a pedestrian-friendly city.

The government has embarked on a mega plan to redesign the streets of the capital to make the city safer for pedestrians, Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has announced.

"All activities are going on to transform Dhaka into a pedestrian-friendly city so that people can move freely on the roads," he told reporters on Wednesday after taking stock of the ongoing redesign work at Aga Sadek Road and Abul Hasnat Road.

"We have instructed the authorities concerned to take steps for constructing walkways where there is a road above 20 feet. We have taken up the mega project as 40% of people in Dhaka prefer walking," he said.

The Mayor also said that the civic body would soon put an end to the waterlogging problems in the city. "Last year, we identified hundreds of waterlogged areas. This year, we're working to address the problems. Steps have already taken in Aga Sadek Road and Abul Hasnat Road areas, and people will be benefitted soon," he said.

Responding to a question, the Mayor, said, "We have urged people to ensure that every residential building in the city has a soaked wall and a septic tank. It's easier to start with new buildings."








