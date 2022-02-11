Video
Lucrative opportunity to export manpower to Greece

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

It is encouraging to note that More than 4,000 Bangladeshi workers will get overseas employment in Greece from this year. Bangladesh and Greece on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Bangladesh's Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister and Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum signed the MoU for the respective countries at a programme held on Wednesday. The MoU will be materialised soon following the approval of the Greek parliament.

We believe, Greek law makers would judiciously respond and approve of the recently inked MoU. According to a ministry press release, this is Bangladesh's first agreement on employment with any European country. On the flipside, the latest MoU also opens up the path to similar agreement with other EU countries, and that could give a massive boost to remittance inflow from Europe.

However, our migrant workers will be mostly appointed in the agriculture sector of that country. The Greek authorities will also hire workers in other sectors including construction and tourism sectors.

The point, however, now that a MoU has been inked the ball is likely to fall soon in the government's court, ensuring to make the best out of this lucrative opportunity.

As far as the agriculture sector is concerned, Bangladesh has made effective and sustainable gains in agriculture with the help of government policy support and enterprising role of its agro scientists, technologists and indisputable contribution of its farmers. Moreover, the country's agricultural efficiency has been clearly manifested by exemplary success in food production, and efficient supply and distribution.

We are optimist that our agro experts, scientists and technologists can also perform in the Greek agro-sector. It requires no further explanation on the skills and commendable reputation of our migrant construction workers in the Middle East and other South Asian countries.

The MoU reportedly specified that migrant workers taken to Greece will be given five years of work permit. They will have to return to Bangladesh after ending the contract period. But, they will be able to travel to Greece again to search for work after returning home.

We, in particular would suggest our Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry to equip prospective migrant workers with Greek language and cultural norms. In addition, the ministry must play a well-organized role to ensure safety, security, humanitarian treatment including proper and timely payment of our workers.

In conclusion, we offer our heartfelt thanks to the Greek Government for agreeing to legalise undocumented Bangladeshis. The country is reportedly home to an estimated 30,000 documented and undocumented Bangladeshis.

The decision would surely give a boost to Bangla - Greek ties. 



