Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure quality food at universities

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Dear Sir,
Students are suffering from low quality foods with elevated prices at most of the public universities across the country, according to news published in print and electronic media in the past years.

Nutrition scientists say that a university student should consume at least 2,800 kilocalories a day. However, a Jahangirnagar University based study in 2017 found that a residential student can barely consume 1,821 kilocalories a day on an average.

Sometimes students demonstrate at their respective institutions demanding quality foods at their institution's eateries with suitable prices, but the scenario remains unchanged across the country over the years.

The reason behind reaching the food quality at universities at the bottom is, intention of making large profit margin by canteen manager-who takes lease for a certain period, irregularities committed by the ruling party's students organisation, such as taking foods on 'credit' and 'without payment', price hike of regular goods etc.

Foods are being prepared in an unhygienic environment at universities like Jahangirnagar University. The residential teachers in charge of supervising the food quality and kitchen should monitor the system and the administration of all universities should increase their allowance aiming to ensure daily meals of every student with standard quality.
Shahadat Hossain
Jahangirnagar University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure quality food at universities
Inhuman torture in the name of remand
The world under microscope
Our garments at bargaining point after 44 years
Road mess merits more seriousness
The legend’s gone but her music will stay forever
Covid-19 infection rate drops
India and Pakistan must engage


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft