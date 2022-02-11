

Inhuman torture in the name of remand



Any suspect in police custody should be safe and secure. In Bangladesh, being in police custody is dangerous for an accused person. Woefully this legacy has been inherited by the police from the dictatorial regime of Pakistan and Pakistan has inherited from the British colonialists who persecuted the revolutionaries and activists of the Swadeshi movement.



Rights groups and legal experts have repeatedly pointed to the abuse of the law in order to silence dissent through intimidation and torture. Bangladesh has joined the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment1984 (UNCAT) in 1998. But the state party did not submit its report to the committee until 2019. Earlier, the High Court Division of the Supreme Court noted with concern that the widespread practice of "remand" resulted in human rights violations where detainees were taken in for questioning and confessions were obtained by force.



The judgement of the High Court Division in a writ petition has given some instructions to the law enforcement officials to follow to ensure the rights of the arrested persons as per the constitution. Afterwards, the Appellate Division issued its own directions during the hearing of the appeal in the light of the enactment of the Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention) Act 2013. But the law of 2013 remained largely ineffective and the first judgement under the law was given by the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in 2020, where the family of the deceased was compensated Tk 2 lakh. Despite the legal remedies and judicial decisions, torture in custody remains a continuing practice in Bangladesh.



The deterioration of the human rights situation has in the recent past created a negative image of Bangladesh. On December 10, 2021, the US State Department imposed sanctions on six serving and former officers of the Rapid Action Battalion. The battalion and other law enforcement agencies have been responsible for more than 600 enforced disappearances since 2009, about 600 extrajudicial killings and torture since 2018. Under such circumstances, 2022 began with the death of a mechanic in battalion custody on 1st January.



The police investigation report said that signs of injuries were found on the body. As the family complain that the victim might have been tortured in custody and the first information report, the battalion filed a "crossfire" incident alleging that the battalion was routinely disbanded after each extrajudicial killing.



Local rights groups and civil society groups have long called for an end to extrajudicial killings and torture and deaths in custody and have called on the government to set up an independent commission to investigate law enforcement agencies and hold law enforcement agencies accountable.



The foreign minister in a recent letter to his US counterpart requested that the sanctions be lifted and promised to address such issues "with due diligence." Such promises are not reassuring enough until they are implemented.



Of concern, however, is that the government enacted the Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention) Act, 2013, as part of the Committee's Commitment to Torture to Prohibit Cruelty. Inhuman and degrading treatment of anyone in law enforcers' custody and punish the perpetrators, torture and death continue in custody, undermining the rule of law and the people's right to life and justice.



The police must be kept free from political influence. The use of police for political purposes should be stopped and the police must be allowed to function without political influence. Police officers need to ensure their accountability to bring about change in behaviour. Police commissioners need to be held accountable for finding out the reasons for the abuse of power.



Undoubtedly, the police have a legal responsibility and have a legitimate right to arrest and interrogate criminals. However, in exercising this legal right, the police must be aware that the law does not allow torture, cruel and inhumane treatment of a person arrested during the interrogation and investigation of a crime. It is certain that we want to eradicate terrorism but arrest without warrant, remand in interrogation and violence in custody is not the solution.



If a person is arrested without any sufficient grounds and harassed by the police, in that case, the police must be compelled to pay compensation to the arrested person in order to reduce the tendency to abuse the power of the police. Police must treat detainees humanely and ensure that their basic human rights are not compromised when exercising their discretion. Police personnel need adequate human rights training.



Our constitution is the highest law of the country and the right to life is a fundamental human right and law enforcement agencies are obliged to abide by the constitution while exercising their power of arrest and detention. But in order to implement all these options, we first need stronger and more impartial leadership than a trained police force. Therefore, the government must take the issue of violation of rights in the hands of law enforcement agencies seriously and show political will to end it. It is also important to ensure a credible investigation by the authorities. It is the responsibility of the government to deal with law enforcement agencies and stop violation of laws.

Barrister Zahid Rahman writes United Kingdom













