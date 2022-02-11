The world under microscope

There are millions of living organisms that exist in the universe. But, only a tiny portion of these creatures are viewed with our naked eyes. With the help of a telescope, we can see the unreachable components in the cosmos.



Aquascope (syn. Bathyscope, underwater telescope) is used to explore the underwater world. On the other hand, do we think about how many living things remain in our ecosystem? How do the cycling and recycling of nutrients occur?



The answer to the first question is around one trillion species of microbes remain on Earth but, only less than 1% of these species have been explored so far; both nutritional cycling and recycling are accomplished by microbes. According to Pasteur, "without microbes even the death will be incomplete".



Microbes are defined as small organisms that are impossible to see without using a microscope. The microbes are fungi, bacteria, viruses, and archaea. The only way to see these microorganisms is by using a microscope (known as a compound microscope or light microscope).



The light microscope consists of a tube with a lens at either end. Generally, 10x or 15x magnification remains in the eyepiece and 4x, 10x, 20x, 40x and 100x magnifications remain the objective lenses. Thus, it is possible to magnify around 1000 or 1500 times of the object by the light microscope.

The discovery of the microscope was happened in 1595 by the Dutch glass maker Hans Jansen and his son Zacharias.



But, the application of this microscope in an exploration of the world of microorganisms was initiated by Anton van Leeuwenhoek in 1675. He was the first person who observed the bacteria under this microscope. Thus, he was regarded as the father of the Microscope and Microbiology.



Besides this light microscope, Knoll and Ruska built a transmission electron microscope (TEM) in 1931. This innovation overcomes the barrier of using light. Instead of light, a beam of electrons is passed through the specimen then the image is generated by the interaction of the electrons.



Later on, Manfred von Ardenne discovered a scanning electron microscope (SEM) in 1937. It transmits a beam of electrons across the specimen. With the help of TEM and SEM, we could observe ultramicroscopic organisms such as viruses.



With the advancement of science, currently, thousands of microscopic applications are performed by scientists, physicians, biochemists, pathologists, geneticists, cell biologists, anatomists, and histologists.



However, my focus will be only confined to the microscopic fungi and bacteria under the light microscope. A total of 1.5 lacs fungal species have been described as yet by the mycologists. It is assumed that around 2-3 million species of fungi are available in our universe.



New fungal species are regularly discovered and documented in some globally reputed databases such as Index Fungorum (http://www.indexfungorum.org/) and Myco Bank (https://www.mycobank.org/). These fungi have both detrimental and beneficial effects. They are responsible for diseases in humans, crops, animals, and aquatic organisms.



Every day, hundreds of human lives get expired due to fungal infections. Likewise, approximately 10% of total global crop production is destroyed due to fungal diseases.



One of the most exciting drug discoveries is penicillin. Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin from the fungus Penicillium in 1928. This discovery has led to the introduction of antibiotics.



Similarly, alkaloids released from ergot fungus (Clavicepspurpurea) are used to produce lysergide- a potent hallucinogenic drug. This drug is used for mental illness. Another beneficial fungal microbe is Saccharomyces cerevisiae- a species of yeast that has diverse use in winemaking, baking, and brewing industries.



The geneticists are using microscopic fungal species such as Aspergillus nidulans, Neorosporacrassa, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, and Schizosaccharomycespombe as the model organisms to study the epigenetics and gene silencing, cell polarity, cell fusion, and many more areas of cell biology and biochemistry.



The microscope was used to discover Phytophthorainfestans as the cause of the Late blight of Potato by a great plant pathologist Anton de Bary. He was recognized as the father of Plant Pathology. Late blight disease was responsible for the Irish famine since 1845 which cost around 1 million lives and 1.5 million people migrated. After these findings, there were thousands of plant diseases caused by fungal pathogens have been reported to date.



The microscopes are used as an integral part to characterize the pathogens and to study their life cycles. Even in this modern era, besides the molecular descriptions, detailed microscopic characterizations are needed to publish a new fungal organism in reputed journals or websites.



Approximately, 30,000 bacteria species have been documented until now. Bacteria are very small single-celled microorganisms. Our human body is full of bacteria.



According to some scientists, the total number of bacterial cells in the human body is more than human cells. Among these bacteria, only a few species are pathogenic but the majority is harmless and some are more beneficial. The lifesaving antibiotics such as neomycin, erythromycin, streptomycin, rifamycin, and bacitracin are derived from microscopic bacteria. Escherichia coli (E. coli) is popularly used as a genetically engineered bacterium. It is widely used in industrial microbiology, vaccine development, production of biofuels and bioremediation.



The role of microscopic fungi and bacteria is not only limited to disease development or drug discovery but their role in decomposition and recycling nutrients for the plants is not ignorable.



Uninterrupted nutrient supply for the plants is guaranteed by the activities of fungi and bacteria. They also play a role to clean up soil- known as phytoremediation. Microbial cleaning is also used to remove a wide range of contaminants such as grease, resin additives, and waxes from various surfaces.



Today's microscopes although come a long way since the first discovery by Leeuwenhoek. Most of the changes happened in the camera as nobody is interested to use their eyes- everything's digital.



But, the essence of its application to discover the microscopic world is huge. Use of microscopes to discover new species of fungi and bacteria are known for their role as pathogenic, beneficial, harmless, or opportunist. The discovery of the microscope has made the impossible task of characterizing the microbes possible.

Professor Dr. Md Abdullahil

Baki Bhuiyan, Department of

Plant Pathology, BSMRAU,

Gazipur, Bangladesh









