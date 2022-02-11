Our garments at bargaining point after 44 years

The beginning of the export-oriented garment industry in Bangladesh was quite incidental. In 1978, it was only a seven years old country becoming independent winning a blood-bathed war of liberation. Due to the civil war in Sri Lanka, in that year, some American retailers were searching new sourcing destination for importing apparels for their shop-shelves.



American buyers' representatives came to Dhaka and, staying in hotels, they started looking for potential manufacturers here, who can set up stitching units and export apparels. They showed ready orders and invited local businessmen to establish garment unit.



Only a couple of entrepreneurs dared to look at American offers seriously. The pioneers of the industry faced many challenges eventually but finally they executed orders and shipped garments to US ports. As a new era began, many entrepreneurs later started setting up factories.



In 1978, Bangladesh's export earnings amounted a few hundred million dollars from jute, tea and leather. After 44 years, Today Bangladesh's garment industry, earns 33 billion annually, is the 2nd largest in the world. Today, more than four-fifths of the country's total export earnings come from the garment industry and the sector accounts for about one-tenths the country's entire GDP.



Young women came up from the villages to fast growing factories in the capital Dhaka 44 years ago, as the 2nd brigade of soldiers of the soil and fighters for economic independence of their motherland. Gradually they became a large force of 4 million workers.



Garment workers in past four and a half decades have sewed tens of billions of pieces of clothes, with labels sewed or printed the pride 'Made in Bangladesh'. In fact, as alternative flags of Bangladesh, 'Made in Bangladesh' labels made Bangladesh known in every corner of the world.



The bitter fact is that for more than four and a half decades, Bangladesh exporters received orders for only cheapest shirts, T-shirts, shorts and such commodity like clothing.



The US and the European buyers kept Bangladeshi exporters and workers trapped into a vicious cycle of "Big volume at very small unit price." Importers remain ready to increase volume of orders always but not price per unit so net income remained poor and garment owners continued paying poorest, in the world, wages to the workers. Working condition in factory remained poor due also to poor prices of garments, however, energize discount games of the western retailers.



Indeed, the Bangladeshi exporters did not have ability or courage to say no to low price offers. But now a new era seems to be shaping up. Bangladeshi apparel manufacturers are getting ready to say 'no' to lowest price offers.



Recently, in a long conversation with me, the BGMEA President Faruque Hasan himself made this clear to me. As I pointed out "You people can't say "no", so buyers don't raise price of apparels," he replied, "We have not been able to say no" this is quite true but now we are learned and making us ready to say no and some of us have already done that."



Leader of the Bangladeshi garment exporters said, "You will see more in the future as we are improving negotiation skills. We have already done a lot of works by a committee to fix minimum floor prices of certain categories of garments."



The BGMEA boss also answered to my questions on current pace of shipments to the US and European markets, and what will happen to Bangladesh when she will lose duty-free market access to the European market after being removed from the LDC list.



In the 2nd part of the last year, Bangladesh's garment exports to the United States grew by about 46 percent and to the EU by 24 percent.



Faruque pointed out that Bangladesh's share in the US market with 17-18 percent previously, crossed 20 percent last year. "Around sixty percent of Bangladesh's entire garment shipments are shipped to Europe so 24 percent growth is good for the EU if compared with that from the US," he explained.



Faruque said, as Bangladesh doesn't have duty free facility in USA now and some smaller competing countries get that there, Bangladesh increased its market share through tough competition.



"The record growth in apparel shipments from Bangladesh last time to the US market indicates that Bangladesh, after her LDC era, will be able to retain and increase its market share by competing others in Europe" he added.



When asked about the strategies BGMEA is taking in advance to increase competitiveness-based market capacity from privilege-based capability Faruque replied that skilled pool of manpower has already been created and now they are working to increase efficiency and productivity and to diversify products.



The BGMEA is seeing huge scopes in non-cotton garments. Bangladesh has more garment exports than Vietnam worldwide but the country is ahead in USA as they are stronger in non-cotton garments of high value categories like sportswear.



In the first 11 months of last year, Bangladesh's garment exports to the United States grew by 31 percent, while that for India grew by 35 percent and Pakistan by 59 percent.



In Bangladesh, there are 156 green factories, more than any other country in the world and more than 500 green factories are under construction or waiting for certifications. Why have such huge investments in green factories not helped them to increase the price of garments significantly? The BGMEA leader replied that green factories have made the production process environment friendly, saving energy and water to benefit future generation as well.



The BGMEA leader said that foreign buyers and BGMEA are not as scared at all with corona omicron wave as they had been before.



He opined that US sanction against some Bangladeshi officials would not affect bilateral trade, including garment exports. "We're little bit worried about but I don't think it will have any effect on our trade. We hope that no country will impose any embargo on our people and bilateral business."

Julia Alam, a Dhaka based broadcast journalist, writes regularly on trade, socio-economy and political economy.









