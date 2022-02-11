Road mess merits more seriousness

Recently, the death of Mahmud Habib Himel, a fourth-year student in the Department of Graphic Design, Crafts and History, who was riding a motorcycle when a stone-laden truck hit him on the road in front of Habibur Rahman Hall of Rajshahi University on the night of February 1, shocked the university family and students. Another student was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College.



The untimely demise of a student who has never been able to cross the university boundary has hurt everyone. Such an unfortunate event can never be desirable. The university administration has promised to pay 35,000 to 40,000 taka per month to Himel's mother. On the same day, the news of the death of six people like Himel was published in Prothom Alo newspaper. Did you take their news? Will it be possible for them to get their sons back even if they are allocated money every month?



Generally, when unexpected events occur suddenly, in which at least one road vehicle and one person are injured or killed, the occurring place is known as accident spot. Besides, the extensively accepted definition of "road traffic accident," which is given by the Economic Commission for Europe (ECE); "road traffic accidents are those accidents that occur in a way or street open to public traffic, result in one or more people being killed or injured, and at least one moving vehicle is involved."



Due to the large number of injuries and deaths, road traffic accidents have become a global crisis of safety. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road accidents around the world. Particularly in developing countries, with an increasing number of vehicles rapidly, this crisis is quickly worsening and, by 2020, will become the third leading cause of death and disability. The World Health Organization (WHO) also provides that in developing countries, 90% of the world's fatalities occur on roads.



Bangladesh is no exception to developing countries. Developing countries like Bangladesh are faced with a high number of street accidents every day. Now, road accidents are becoming a major social issue in Bangladesh. Police reported on road accidents in Bangladesh, every year with at least 3,000 fatalities and 3,000 grievous and simple injuries out of a total of 3,500.



Another study by the Accident Research Institute of BUET said that on average, 12.000 people died in road accidents as well as approximately 35.000 injuries. And every day, eight people die in road accidents. The actual rate will be higher, which indicates that more than 60 people die in 10.000 motor vehicles every day. According to an annual report of the Bangladesh Road Safety Foundation (RSF), in 2021, from January to December, about 6,284 people were killed as well as injured in about 7,468 road accidents around the country, whereas 5,431 people were killed and 7,379 were injured in road crashes around the country.



There are various causes of the occurrence of road crashes in Bangladesh. The following are among the major causes: reckless driving; inexperienced driving; unfit vehicles; inappropriate roads; trend of driving competing; overtaking tendency; overtaking tendency of drivers; lack of required number of traffic police; trend of violating traffic rules by both drivers and the general public; lack of over-bridges and the trend of accustoming to not using over-bridges; crossing roads with carelessness and lack of knowledge of the road.



In order to take a record of the road crashes in Bangladesh, in 1995, the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) was established. And in 1997, the NRSC Secretariat was launched within the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), which in 2001 was converted to the Road Safety Cell (RSC). A two-year road safety strategic plan was created in 1997 and, from 2002 to 2004, it has been divided into nine sectors; planning, data systems, engineering, legislation, enforcement, driver training and testing, vehicle safety, awareness and medical services. It is very complicated plan in scope. The progress report said that, the result of plan period shows very little has been received in all the sectors.



In 2002, they established the Accident Research Centre (ARC) at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology in order to conduct studies and research on road crashes and their remedies. It also offers training to professionals as well as development of roads, construction and maintenance of national highways. In addition, many important government and non-government organizations have been formed for road safety.



Although the government and non-government organizations are doing a lot of work together, but no significant solution has come yet. The rate of road accidents is increasing alarmingly day by day, which is unacceptable. The creation of NRSC, Road Safety Strategic Plan, Nirapod Chodok Chay and the drafting of the Road Transport Act 2018, and other governmental and non-governmental organizations are welcome moves towards improving road safety. However, specific results have not been received so far. It is important to review the measures adopted to identify the problems with their implementation. This act should be developed or modified to make it more effective.

The writer is a student, Public Administration, Cumilla University














