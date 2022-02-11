

The legend’s gone but her music will stay forever



The moment that rumor spread to Bangladesh, my cousin sent me text of the fake news from Dhaka via Facebook messenger: "Rest in peace a legendary musical queen � she left all of us few minutes back � may her soul rest in peace � we lost the real gem � decades of singing � beautiful numbers." Beneath this message with a lot of gaps on a cell phone, was a colored photo of Lata Mangeshkar.



I was literally heart-broken receiving this terrible news and wrote back to my cousin: "We lost a true icon of sub continental music." And then we got busy for a short time on the messenger exchanging our reactions back and forth. "Great singer with such humble personality; may her soul remain in peace. Ameen," she said. I thanked her for sharing the news and said that Lata Mangeshkar's death would be in international headlines anyway. "Yes, but still couldn't resist," she said. "Absolutely, I agree," I responded.



Few minutes later, she was back on messenger. This time she informed me that Lata Mangeshkar had not died. "It was fake news. So sorry," she apologized. I thanked God and said: "May God grant her many more years to live." Then I told her that "Prem Ekbari Eshechilo Nirobe(Love Came Quietly Just Once) was my most favorite Bengali song sung by Lata Mangeshkarand asked her for having a little fun if it was also hers. My cousin, who has above average intelligence, gave me a thumb-upon the messenger but made no comment.



This past Sunday when I received the news of Lata Mangeshkar's death again, I wished it would be fake news again which my cousin gave me some 26 months ago. But sadly the news about the icon's demise this time around turned out to be real. Death came truly this time and took away the life of one of the greatest legends of music the world has ever produced. As the news of her death spread, a pall of gloom descended on the entire region of South Asia suddenly saddening over a billion people and millions more around the world.



Lata Mangeshkar had a massive fan following across South Asia and also among the South Asian Diaspora throughout the world. As media outlets broke the news of her passing, people belonging to all classes from the man on the street to the head of the government experienced a sudden jolt filled with sadness which brought life to a momentary halt. Thousands of people immediately logged into their social media accounts on their smart phones, tablets and laptops and Twitter and Facebook flooded with messages of condolence for the icon.



The beloved singer gave joy to generations of South Asian people irrespective of their race, religion, language, culture and national origins with some of her timeless music that will live on in their hearts forever. The people of my generation grew up listening to the songs of the distinguished singer. Lata Mangeshkar who began singing while she was only 13 also entertained the generations of my parents and even grandparents. And as we all listened to her music regularly, her music became part of our life. Her songs taught us love and made us romantic.



My love affair with music developed several decades ago when I was just a high school student. Right back then it became my habit to listen to "Anurodher Asar," a weekly musical program for requested modern Bangla songs which used to be broadcast from "Akashbani," the Bengali section of state-run All India Radio from its Calcutta studio. That program featured popular modern Bengali songs sung by celebrated Indian singers who included Lata Mangeshkar, her sister Asha Bhosle, Hemanta Mukherjee, Sandhya Mukherjee, Satinath Mukherjee and many others.



Since then listening to music, especially modern Bengali songs became my most favorite pastime like many of my generation. In those days, walking and listening to music wasn't possible because technology wasn't so advanced then. Therefore, whenever at home, I used to turn on my audio cassette player and music kept playing for hour after hour even when I fell asleep. In mid-1970s after completing my university education, I entered journalism profession. At this stage, life became busy but my love affair with music continued.



After I came to the US in late 1980s for working at an American newspaper as a visiting journalist and studying journalism at Boston's Northeastern University, I was unable to enjoy my favorite Bangla songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and other singers because I left all my music cassettes back in Dhaka. As I felt too bad about it, one day I traveled to New York City's Jackson Heights and bought about a dozen CDs containing all famous songs of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and other great singers from Muktodhara book store.



On our way back to Boston, about four hours' drive from New York City, we listened to their songs after a long recess of few years throughout our entire route, except for a coffee break for about half an hour at a wayside food court. As I turned on our automobile's audio system, those immortal songs of Lata Mangeshkar, such as Prem Ekbari Eshechilo Nirobe (Love Came Quietly Just Once), Na Jeyo Na Rajani Ekhono Baki (No Don't Go Night Is Not Over Yet), O Palash, O Shimul, filled our hearts with great joy. And we suddenly felt like we returned to our Dhaka life.



Lata Mangeshkar had a deep-rooted connection with Bangladesh. During the 1971 Liberation War, the singer played a significant role in mobilizing funds for Bangladesh along with many other Bollywood celebrities. As a member of an Indian cultural delegation, she also visited Bangladesh at the invitation of the Bangladesh government in 1972. In that trip to Bangladesh, she was joined by actress Waheeda Rehman, actor Sunil Dutt and his son then a young Sanjay Dutt who also later became a Bollywood actor.



The legend never forgot that visit to Bangladesh. Forty-seven years later in 2019, she recalled that visit in a tweet: "Greetings. We went to Bangladesh as soon as the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War ended. We participated in quite a few events there along with Mr. Sunil Dutt's group. At that time, we traveled from one place to another by military aircrafts." During that visit, the Indian cultural delegation called on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also his family in Dhaka. After the death of the icon on Sunday, several Indian media outlets published a historic photo of Lata Mangeshkar with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The picture was taken when she met with Bangabandhu in Dhaka in 1972.



Lata Mangeshkar was only one of her kind. That was her specialty. As she always had been, she will remain beyond comparison. There are and will be many more fine singers. But there isn't and nor will there be another Lata Mangeshkar ever in future. She was the one and only! So sad the legend is gone. However, her music will play on and continue to give us joy.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist









Back in November 2019, some people spread rumors about the death of music legend Lata Mangeshkar while she was receiving treatment at the same Breach Candy Hospital of Mumbai where she died this past Sunday. At that time, she was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia and breathing difficulty.The moment that rumor spread to Bangladesh, my cousin sent me text of the fake news from Dhaka via Facebook messenger: "Rest in peace a legendary musical queen � she left all of us few minutes back � may her soul rest in peace � we lost the real gem � decades of singing � beautiful numbers." Beneath this message with a lot of gaps on a cell phone, was a colored photo of Lata Mangeshkar.I was literally heart-broken receiving this terrible news and wrote back to my cousin: "We lost a true icon of sub continental music." And then we got busy for a short time on the messenger exchanging our reactions back and forth. "Great singer with such humble personality; may her soul remain in peace. Ameen," she said. I thanked her for sharing the news and said that Lata Mangeshkar's death would be in international headlines anyway. "Yes, but still couldn't resist," she said. "Absolutely, I agree," I responded.Few minutes later, she was back on messenger. This time she informed me that Lata Mangeshkar had not died. "It was fake news. So sorry," she apologized. I thanked God and said: "May God grant her many more years to live." Then I told her that "Prem Ekbari Eshechilo Nirobe(Love Came Quietly Just Once) was my most favorite Bengali song sung by Lata Mangeshkarand asked her for having a little fun if it was also hers. My cousin, who has above average intelligence, gave me a thumb-upon the messenger but made no comment.This past Sunday when I received the news of Lata Mangeshkar's death again, I wished it would be fake news again which my cousin gave me some 26 months ago. But sadly the news about the icon's demise this time around turned out to be real. Death came truly this time and took away the life of one of the greatest legends of music the world has ever produced. As the news of her death spread, a pall of gloom descended on the entire region of South Asia suddenly saddening over a billion people and millions more around the world.Lata Mangeshkar had a massive fan following across South Asia and also among the South Asian Diaspora throughout the world. As media outlets broke the news of her passing, people belonging to all classes from the man on the street to the head of the government experienced a sudden jolt filled with sadness which brought life to a momentary halt. Thousands of people immediately logged into their social media accounts on their smart phones, tablets and laptops and Twitter and Facebook flooded with messages of condolence for the icon.The beloved singer gave joy to generations of South Asian people irrespective of their race, religion, language, culture and national origins with some of her timeless music that will live on in their hearts forever. The people of my generation grew up listening to the songs of the distinguished singer. Lata Mangeshkar who began singing while she was only 13 also entertained the generations of my parents and even grandparents. And as we all listened to her music regularly, her music became part of our life. Her songs taught us love and made us romantic.My love affair with music developed several decades ago when I was just a high school student. Right back then it became my habit to listen to "Anurodher Asar," a weekly musical program for requested modern Bangla songs which used to be broadcast from "Akashbani," the Bengali section of state-run All India Radio from its Calcutta studio. That program featured popular modern Bengali songs sung by celebrated Indian singers who included Lata Mangeshkar, her sister Asha Bhosle, Hemanta Mukherjee, Sandhya Mukherjee, Satinath Mukherjee and many others.Since then listening to music, especially modern Bengali songs became my most favorite pastime like many of my generation. In those days, walking and listening to music wasn't possible because technology wasn't so advanced then. Therefore, whenever at home, I used to turn on my audio cassette player and music kept playing for hour after hour even when I fell asleep. In mid-1970s after completing my university education, I entered journalism profession. At this stage, life became busy but my love affair with music continued.After I came to the US in late 1980s for working at an American newspaper as a visiting journalist and studying journalism at Boston's Northeastern University, I was unable to enjoy my favorite Bangla songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and other singers because I left all my music cassettes back in Dhaka. As I felt too bad about it, one day I traveled to New York City's Jackson Heights and bought about a dozen CDs containing all famous songs of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and other great singers from Muktodhara book store.On our way back to Boston, about four hours' drive from New York City, we listened to their songs after a long recess of few years throughout our entire route, except for a coffee break for about half an hour at a wayside food court. As I turned on our automobile's audio system, those immortal songs of Lata Mangeshkar, such as Prem Ekbari Eshechilo Nirobe (Love Came Quietly Just Once), Na Jeyo Na Rajani Ekhono Baki (No Don't Go Night Is Not Over Yet), O Palash, O Shimul, filled our hearts with great joy. And we suddenly felt like we returned to our Dhaka life.Lata Mangeshkar had a deep-rooted connection with Bangladesh. During the 1971 Liberation War, the singer played a significant role in mobilizing funds for Bangladesh along with many other Bollywood celebrities. As a member of an Indian cultural delegation, she also visited Bangladesh at the invitation of the Bangladesh government in 1972. In that trip to Bangladesh, she was joined by actress Waheeda Rehman, actor Sunil Dutt and his son then a young Sanjay Dutt who also later became a Bollywood actor.The legend never forgot that visit to Bangladesh. Forty-seven years later in 2019, she recalled that visit in a tweet: "Greetings. We went to Bangladesh as soon as the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War ended. We participated in quite a few events there along with Mr. Sunil Dutt's group. At that time, we traveled from one place to another by military aircrafts." During that visit, the Indian cultural delegation called on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also his family in Dhaka. After the death of the icon on Sunday, several Indian media outlets published a historic photo of Lata Mangeshkar with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The picture was taken when she met with Bangabandhu in Dhaka in 1972.Lata Mangeshkar was only one of her kind. That was her specialty. As she always had been, she will remain beyond comparison. There are and will be many more fine singers. But there isn't and nor will there be another Lata Mangeshkar ever in future. She was the one and only! So sad the legend is gone. However, her music will play on and continue to give us joy.The writer is a Toronto-basedjournalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist