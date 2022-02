Shariful Islam

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Shariful Islam, a local leader of BNP and businessman at Dangmorka Bazar in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died of heart failure on Tuesday. He was 60.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Dangmorka at 11am on Wednesday.

Later, he was buried at a graveyard in the area.



Siddiqur Rahman

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Md Siddiqur Rahman, a businessman at Daulatpur Thana Bazar in the upazila of the district, died of heart failure on Tuesday. He was 58.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Bhagjot Village at around 11am on Wednesday.

Later, he was buried at a graveyard in the area.