Covid-19: Three more people die, 690 more infected in Rajshahi, Barishal

Three more people died of and 690 more have been infected with the coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Three more people died of and 481 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Three more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said two people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, each was from Rajshahi, Natore and Naogaon districts.

Some 58 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 481 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division on Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,16,659 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 513.

Of the 481 new cases, 162 were detected in Pabna, followed by 86 in Sirajganj, 73 in Natore, 71 in Rajshahi including 58 in the city, 34 in Bogura, 18 in Joypurhat, 15 in Naogaon and 12 in Chapainawabganj districts.

A total of 1,729 people have, so far, been died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 702 were from Bogura, 335 from Rajshahi including 215 in the city and 176 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 1,04,267 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 870 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.

BARISHAL: Some 209 more people have contracted the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 51,259 in the division.

A total of 735 samples have been tested in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours where 209 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 78 are in Barishal including 41 in the city, 14 in Barguna, 27 in Jhalakathi, 38 in Bhola, and the rest in Patuakhali and Pirojpur districts.

A total of 684 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

The district-wise breakup of the total fatality cases now rose to 232 in Barishal, 92 in Bhola, 109 in Patuakhali, 83 in Pirojpur, 99 in Barguna and 69 in Jhalakathi districts of the division.

On the other hand, some 178 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery counts to 46,266 in the division.













