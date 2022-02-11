Mob kills bike thief in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Feb 10: A motorcycle thief was killed in a mob-beating in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam Batul, 40, son of Abdul Quader, a resident of Bhandardah Bakultala Para Village in Khansama Upazila of the district.

Police sources said Rabiul is a motorcycle thief. He stole a motorcycle from Sadarpur Chakar Bazar under Sundarpur Union in Sadar Upazila at around 8pm, and tried to escape.

Locals caught him near Sadarpur Government Primary School at that time, and started beating him mercilessly, leaving Rabiul critically injured.

Being informed, police rescued him and rushed to Sinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

Later, Rabiul succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.





