Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:38 AM
Home Countryside

19,500 farmers, fishers suffer as canals dry up at Betagi

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Swapan Kumar Dhaly

A dried-up canal at Betagi. photo: observer

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Feb 10: Most of the canals in Betagi Upazila of the district have dried up, causing a serious problem to cultivation, for which families of 18,000 farmers and 1,500 fishers are suffering.    
According to sources, there are 40 small and big canals, seven beels,  14 flood plains, 11,623 ponds and one river in Derai Upazila having one municipality and seven unions. Fishes of 3,036 metric tons (MT) are found from these water bodies yearly.
On account of per capita fish demand of 65 grams, the yearly fish demand of the upazlia stands at 2,800 MT. After meeting the local demand, the surplus remains at 260 MT.
The main canals are: Karikarpara Khal, Gariabunia, Napitkhali, Siddhanter Khal at Bibichini Union, and Kabirajer Khal, Basanda Khal, Bererdhan, Laxmipura, Hosnabader Uttar Katakhali, Dhanmanik Chatra, Jalisa, Mokamia Khal, Kajirabad Khal, and Bhorah Kalika Baari Khal at Sadar Union.
Inflow and outflow of water are made through 24 sluice gates from these canals. In absence of current, 24 canals have turned dry after gaining siltation. This drying condition continues from Poush to Chaitra (Bengali months). The remaining 14 canals are having sediment only. These are coming of no use. Farmers cannot run farming works, Fishers cannot run fishing works.
Farmers are suffering seriously in farming chilli, potato, carrot, tomato, turnip, cauliflower, radish, and other winter vegetables and Rabi crops.
Fisher Mosharraf Hossain, 47, of Zoupkhali Village at Betagi Sadar Union said, "This season we are in a lot of trouble. There is no water in any canal or beel, even not in the Bererdhan River. We are passing idle time. We have no experience of other works."
Another fisher Liton, 35, said, in this situation, fishing families are spending days starved and half-starved."
Finding no fish in canals and beels, fisher Bhaba Ranjan of Ward No.-3 of the municipality town is ferrying toys and winter vegetables to provide livelihood to his family members. He said, "I am taking a great trouble to feed our families by ferrying. There is not sufficient water or fish in canals, beels and the river."
Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Abdul Gabfar said, during the fishing ban time, feed assistance is given to 3,080 fishing families in the upazila.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Surid Salehin said, a list of the canals has  been sent for dredging; if necessary allocation is granted, these will be dredged.
Three days back while talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Executive Engineer Md Kysar Ahmed of District Water Development Board-Barguna said, the demand letter for canal dredging projects have been sent.
Already one project has been approved, he further said, adding, under this project, few canals can be dredged in Betagi Upazila.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
