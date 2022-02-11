Seven nabbed with drugs in three districts

Seven people including a union parishad (UP) member have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Barguna, Feni and Bhola, in three days.

BARGUNA: Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Patharghata and Betagi upazilas of the district in three days.

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, detained a drug peddler along with 1.5 kilograms of hemp in Patharghata Upazila on Wednesday night.

The detained person is Shahin, a resident of Moddha Kubdia Village in the upazila.

BCG Patharghata Station Commander Lt HMM Harun-Ar-Rashid said acting on a tip-off, a team of Coast Guard raided Kalmegha Block area next to the Bishkhali River at around 8:30pm, and nabbed Shahin red-handed along with the hemp while he was selling it there.

Later, the arrestee was handed over to Patharghata Police Station (PS) after logging a case under the Narcotics Control Act against him, the official added.

On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested three drug peddlers along with 1,275 yaba tablets in Betagi Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are Ripon Hawlader, 36, Abdur Rob, 40, and Md Jasim Uddin, 32.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Betagi PS Md Shah Alam Hawlader said on information, a team of DB Police led by Inspector Md Golam Sarwer conducted a drive in Korona area under Mokamia Union at around 3am and arrested the accused along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Betagi PS in this connection, the OC added.

FENI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 20 kilograms of hemp from Mahipal area in the district at dawn on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Md Nurunnabi, 65, son Md Babar Ali, and Md Shamim, 35.

RAB-7 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Feni Camp conducted a drive in Mahipal Hazi Nazir Ahmed CNG Pump area at dawn, and arrested the duo from a private car.

RAB members also recovered the hemp worth about Tk 3.20 lakh from their possession at that time.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Feni Model PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

RAB-7 Feni Camp Acting Commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Md Junayed Jahedi confirmed the matter.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Police arrested a UP member along with 52 yaba tablets in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The detained person is Mujibur Rahman Nowab, 35, member of Jahanpur UP in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Town Hall area in the upazila at night, and detained him along with the yaba tablets, said Char Fasson PS OC Monir Hossain.









