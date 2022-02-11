Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Feb 10: The operation theatre of Raipur Upazila Health Complex in the district is halted for 21 days due to non-availability of gynaecological surgeons.

A three-week closure of the operation activities has brought immense sufferings to the poor pregnant women patients.

The crisis rose after the hospital gynaecologist was shifted to another hospital, said Raipur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Zakir Hossain.

"We have already informed it to concerned department," he added.

Lakshmipur Civil Surgeon Dr Ahmed Kabir said he has been informed about the matter and necessary steps will be taken to appoint a doctor soon.









