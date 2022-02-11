Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondent

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Feb 10: The operation theatre of Raipur Upazila Health Complex in the district is halted for 21 days due to non-availability of gynaecological surgeons.
A three-week closure of the operation activities has brought immense sufferings to the poor pregnant women patients.
The crisis rose after the hospital gynaecologist was shifted to another hospital, said Raipur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Zakir Hossain.
"We have already informed it to concerned department," he added.
Lakshmipur Civil Surgeon Dr Ahmed Kabir said he has been informed about the matter and necessary steps will be taken to appoint a doctor soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh formed a human chain
Covid-19: Three more people die, 690 more infected in Rajshahi, Barishal
Mob kills bike thief in Dinajpur
19,500 farmers, fishers suffer as canals dry up at Betagi
Seven nabbed with drugs in three districts
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Five muggers arrested in Rajbari


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]ailyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft