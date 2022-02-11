Video
Five muggers arrested in Rajbari

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondent

The arrested muggers in Rajbari. photo: observer

RAJBARI Feb 10: The district police arrested five muggers from different areas in Dhaka, Pabna and Rajbari recently.
The law-enforcers also recovered two stolen easy-bikes from their possession during the drives.  
The arrested persons are Md Ashik alias Sumon Matubbar, 19, Md Rabin Hossain, 22, Md Nizam Uddin alias Salman, 30, Md Akram Hossain, 26, and Saddam Hossain, 26.     
Superintend of Police (SP) MM Shakiluj Zaman confirmed the matter at a press conference held in his office conference room on Wednesday.
He said, a group of muggers looted two easy-bikes and cash money in the district on January 26 last.
The muggers made Sujon Pathan, 24, and Ismail Hossain Sheikh, 45, senseless after forcing the duo to drink tea mixed with sedative. Later, they fled the scene along with the looted stuffs.
Locals rescued Sujon and Ismail and rushed them to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
Both of them, later, died there while undergoing treatment.
The deceased's families filed two cases with Goalondo and Kalukhali police stations in these connections.
Following these, police conducted separate drives in different areas in Dhaka, Pabna and Rajbari, and arrested the muggers.
The SP said, the arrested have been doing such crimes for long. They feed the victims food mixed with sedative and make them senseless first. Later, they loot the valuables and flee away. They are familiar as 'Agyan Party' in Daulatdia and Paturia Ferry Ghat areas.
Not only the ferry ghat areas, but also these muggers are often seen in most of the intersections across the district. They target outsiders and common people at different crowded places including bus terminals, launch terminals, railway stations, ferry ghats, Daulatdia Brothel and various shopping malls in the district.


