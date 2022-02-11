Tea worker dies in landslide in Moulvibazar

MOULVIBAZAR, Feb 10: A female tea worker has died in a landslide while collecting white soil from the bottom of a hillock in Kulaura Upazila of the district.

The incident took place at Section 19 (plantation area) of Chatlapur Tea Garden in Sharifpur Union of the upazila at around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shefali Baury, wife of Chunu Baury, a resident of Bari Tila area of the tea garden.

Quoting the locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station Binoy Bhushan Roy said female workers of the tea garden used to collect white soil from the bottom of hillock to cover their house. Shefali Baury also went there with her co-workers on Wednesday. While collecting the soil, the hill collapsed suddenly that buried her under the ground.

Her co-workers removed the collapsed soil and found Shefali dead.

They, later, recovered her body from there, the OC added.





