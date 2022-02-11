Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tea worker dies in landslide in Moulvibazar

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondent

MOULVIBAZAR, Feb 10: A female tea worker has died in a landslide while collecting white soil from the bottom of a hillock in Kulaura Upazila of the district.
The incident took place at Section 19 (plantation area) of Chatlapur Tea Garden in Sharifpur Union of the upazila at around 1:30pm on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Shefali Baury, wife of Chunu Baury, a resident of Bari Tila area of the tea garden.
Quoting the locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station Binoy Bhushan Roy said female workers of the tea garden used to collect white soil from the bottom of hillock to cover their house. Shefali Baury also went there with her co-workers on Wednesday. While collecting the soil, the hill collapsed suddenly that buried her under the ground.
Her co-workers removed the collapsed soil and found Shefali dead.
They, later, recovered her body from there, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh formed a human chain
Covid-19: Three more people die, 690 more infected in Rajshahi, Barishal
Mob kills bike thief in Dinajpur
19,500 farmers, fishers suffer as canals dry up at Betagi
Seven nabbed with drugs in three districts
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Five muggers arrested in Rajbari


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft