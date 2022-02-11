2 electrocuted in two dists

Two people including a schoolboy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Cox's Bazar, on Thursday.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mehebub Akhter Juwel, 45, son of late Moqbul Hossain, a resident of Abbas Para Nurnagar area under Parbatipur Municipality.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mehebub Akhter Juwel came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he was irrigating a cropland in Poravita area, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, the deceased's family members recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Parbatipur Model Police Station Sujoy Roy confirmed the incident.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Pekua Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Md Jihanul Islam, 11, was the son of Nezam Uddin, a resident of Pashchim Goakhali Matbarpara Village under Pekua Union in the upazila. He was a fifth grader at Goakhali Government Primary School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jihanul came in contact with live electric wire while cutting an electric wire at home at around 9am, which left him dead on the spot. Local Union Parishad Member Nurul Azim confirmed the incident.









