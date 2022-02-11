Woman crushed under train in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 10: A woman was crushed under a train in Saidabad area in the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 52, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Railway Police Station Harun ar Rashid Mridha said the Dhaka-bound Ekta Express Train from Dinajpur hit the woman in Mulibari Rail Crossing area in the morning, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, Railway police recovered the body at around 10am and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.









