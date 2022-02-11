Video
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:38 AM
Home Countryside

Thousands of students suffer for risky bridge at Pekua

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondent

The risky bridge on the road linking Pekua Sadar-Shilkhali Union. photo: observer

The risky bridge on the road linking Pekua Sadar-Shilkhali Union. photo: observer

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Feb 10:  The local communication is seriously hampered because of a big hole in the middle of the bridge on the road linking Pekua Sadar-Shilkhali Union.
The road is 7.5 kilometre long having five education institutions and four commercial stations.
According to field sources, taking risk local people and thousands of students are using this bridge. Also hundreds of vehicles are continuing to ply every day. Also commuters walk over it. Fatal accident is likely to occur anytime. The bridge with death trap is located over Matamuhuri Chhara of Pekua-Charapara-Barbakia Road.
A visit found the width of the bridge not spacious enough to pass two cars side by side; due to the hole, even two small cars cannot move at a time; and during the crossing, one car has to wait for another.
Local sources reported that the possibility of fatal accidents is higher at night while small accidents occur regularly.
Locals Faridul Alam, Sarwar, Rafik Ahmed and others said, the bridge is very important; it is crossed by thousands of students of Shilkhali High School, Ideal School, Waresia Government Primary School, Hosneara Girls High School and others. Earlier it was the main road for communication from Chakaria to Banshkhali.
Shilkhali Union Chairman Kamal Hossain said, "I have informed the matter to the authorities concerned. But no response has yet been received.
Upazila Chairman  Jahangir Alam said, after inquiry, the issue will be discussed with the authorities concerned to take necessary measures.
Upazila (LGED) Engineer Muhammad Lutfur said, "I am not informed of the matter. I will see it."


« PreviousNext »

