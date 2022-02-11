Video
12 hurt in Huthi drone attack on Saudi airport

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

RIYADH, Feb 10: Twelve people were injured by falling debris on Thursday when the Saudi military blew up a Yemeni rebel drone targeting an airport close to the border, officials said.
Fragments fell to the ground after the interception of the drone over Abha International Airport, which has previously been targeted in similar assaults by the Huthi rebels.
The Huthis claimed responsibility for the attack in a tweet, saying they had targeted an airport "used for military action against Yemen" and warning citizens to "stay away" from such sites.
The Iran-backed insurgents, fighting a Saudi-led coalition since 2015, have frequently launched drone attacks at Saudi targets including airports and oil installations.
In recent months, they have also targeted fellow coalition member, the UAE.    -AFP


