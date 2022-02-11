Video
US eyes normalization

US states roll back mask mandates; EU warily sees ‘stabilisation’ of Covid wave

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

NEW YORK, Feb 10: New York on Wednesday joined a wave of Democrat-run US states to roll back mask mandates, as health officials increasingly talk about America moving towards a phase where Covid-19 doesn't disrupt daily lives.
Masks remain a hot political issue in the United States as the country gears up for key midterm elections later this year that could determine the second half of Joe Biden's presidency. Democrats have led the enforcement of mask mandates, while Republican-led states such as Texas and Florida have gone as far as banning the mandatory wearing of face coverings.
The governors of New York, Illinois and Massachusetts have said they will end certain mask mandates in their states. Earlier this week, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon unveiled plans to lift mask rules. Impatient governors have been urging the White House to release guidance for dropping the use of face coverings.
More than 900,000 people have been killed by Covid-19 in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The current seven-day daily average of cases is about 247,000, down from a daily peak of about 800,000 in early January, according to the CDC.
Their announcements came after several states unveiled plans Monday to lift mask requirements in indoor places and schools, as coronavirus infections fall in America. The loosening of the restrictions also comes in response to an increasingly pandemic-weary public and as northern neighbor Canada grapples with trucker-led protests against Covid rules that have paralyzed the capital Ottawa.
Meanwhile, The European Union is cautiously welcoming a "stabilisation" of the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic but knows it must do more to help poorer nations, especially in Africa with jabs, officials said Wednesday.
"Saying that we have turned the corner... is not a phrase that at least I would use," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told reporters while attending a joint meeting of EU health and foreign ministers in Lyon, France.
"We are seeing in the last seven to eight weeks a stabilisation in the number of hospitalisations and mortality... and we are seeing in some member states that they have reached the peak with the Omicron" strain of the virus, she said.
But, she added, "we need to continue to be cautious," given the curveballs the coronavirus and its successive variants have thrown over the past two years. Italy's health minister, Roberto Speranza, echoed the wariness -- saying "the game is not closed" -- but said that "all European countries are moving towards the management of a new phase" of the pandemic.    -AFP


