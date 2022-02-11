Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Villagers suffer from waterlogging on the outskirts of Faridpur town

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Villagers suffer from waterlogging on the outskirts of Faridpur town

Villagers suffer from waterlogging on the outskirts of Faridpur town

FARIDPUR, Feb 10: For over four years about 300 families have remained waterlogged in their own village due to dumping of sand extracted from Padma River.
The affected people at Aijuddin Matabbar Dagi villagein Dicrirchar union on the outskirts of Faridpur town blame their miseries on some sand traders who dump their extracted sand blocking trapping rain and river water in their croplands.
On a recent visit to the area the UNB correspondent found that the problem was caused first by the water that comes along with the newly-mined sand. Over the years it got worse because of rain and flood waters, according to villagers.
Many have erected small bamboo bridges to come out from their homes due to the stagnant water.
Local people alleged that there is no drainage system here as lands were occupied by the influential people and the local administration did not take any steps despite repeated complaints made to the local UP member and chairman.
Though the local administration has assured of taking steps to remove water but no visible steps were seen yet.
Talking to the correspondent villagers Abul Kalam, Asma Begum, Momena Begum and Haider Khan said once they used to cultivate paddy on the field near the village but for the last 4/5 years, they failed to do so due to the stagnant water.
The stagnant water is polluting the environment and causing skin disease, said the villagers.
Panju Sheikh, a local UP member, said the drainage of the area is not working due to the poor maintenance, causing water logging.
Mehedi Hasan Mintu Fakir, Chairman of Dicrirchar Union, said "We have placed the matter at a meeting and the local administration assured us of taking steps soon."
Masudul Alam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), who visited the area recently, said the poor drainage in the area is responsible for the waterlogging. The administration will take steps to resolve the problem soon, he said.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Villagers suffer from waterlogging on the outskirts of Faridpur town
Changing diet adds extra life expectancy
Mayadeep School’s head teacher, family get death threat
DMP arrests 51 for drugs dealing
NU publishes 2nd, 3rd year honours exam schedules
Khulna District Administration holds a preparatory meeting
USA steps to support the careers of int’l students
Temp drops to 6.9 degrees Celsius at Tentulia


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft