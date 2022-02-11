

Villagers suffer from waterlogging on the outskirts of Faridpur town

The affected people at Aijuddin Matabbar Dagi villagein Dicrirchar union on the outskirts of Faridpur town blame their miseries on some sand traders who dump their extracted sand blocking trapping rain and river water in their croplands.

On a recent visit to the area the UNB correspondent found that the problem was caused first by the water that comes along with the newly-mined sand. Over the years it got worse because of rain and flood waters, according to villagers.

Many have erected small bamboo bridges to come out from their homes due to the stagnant water.

Local people alleged that there is no drainage system here as lands were occupied by the influential people and the local administration did not take any steps despite repeated complaints made to the local UP member and chairman.

Though the local administration has assured of taking steps to remove water but no visible steps were seen yet.

Talking to the correspondent villagers Abul Kalam, Asma Begum, Momena Begum and Haider Khan said once they used to cultivate paddy on the field near the village but for the last 4/5 years, they failed to do so due to the stagnant water.

The stagnant water is polluting the environment and causing skin disease, said the villagers.

Panju Sheikh, a local UP member, said the drainage of the area is not working due to the poor maintenance, causing water logging.

Mehedi Hasan Mintu Fakir, Chairman of Dicrirchar Union, said "We have placed the matter at a meeting and the local administration assured us of taking steps soon."

