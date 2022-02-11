Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Klopp hails 'strongest squad' in his Liverpool reign

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp.

LONDON, FEB 10: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have the strongest squad in his Anfield reign as the German chases four trophies in one season for the first time.
Klopp is in uncharted territory with Liverpool embroiled in the Premier League title race, while preparing for next week's Champions League last 16 first leg against Inter Milan.
The Reds are also in the League Cup final against Chelsea and the FA Cup fifth round against Norwich.
Never before has Klopp been in with a chance to win four major prizes in one season and the Liverpool boss believes that is down to the quality and depth of the squad assembled at Anfield.
The January arrival of Colombia forward Luis Diaz, plus the returns of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah from Africa Cup of Nations duty, will give Klopp a host of attacking options heading towards the business end of the season.
Even Liverpool's 2019 Champions League winners and 2020 Premier League champions can't compare to Klopp's current crop.
"That is the strongest squad of course, no doubt about that," Klopp said.
"It would be a shame if that was not the case otherwise we would have become weaker over the years.
"We always had a strong squad and that we didn't make it in four competitions before was for different reasons.
"Timing in life is important and in football as well and when you come through a brilliant December on three wheels then January gets a bit bumpy when the cup competitions start properly.
"In this moment we know we have a really good squad but we know that other teams have really good squads as well."
For Liverpool to win a quadruple, they will have to overhaul Manchester City, who moved 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win against Brentford on Wednesday.
Klopp's side can close the gap to nine points if they win the first of their two games in hand on City when they face Leicester on Thursday.
"It's the first time in my life (chasing four trophies). In Germany, we only have two competitions plus the Champions League," Klopp said.
"We create a base for decisive moments in the season. I don't think it ever happened at this time of the year we were still in all four competitions, that's special.
"And we came through a really tricky situation, having two of the best strikers in the world (Salah and Mane) not available and Naby Keita a world-class midfielder not available, plus injuries.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp hails 'strongest squad' in his Liverpool reign
Giroud double leads Milan to Italian Cup rout of Lazio
Eriksen's heart scare energises Denmark's 'heart runners'
ManC go 12 points clear, Spurs stunned by Southampton
Infantino says WC will be health 'benchmark' for global sporting events
Sohan fined for showing dissent at umpire
Australia begin post-Langer era with Sri Lanka T20 series
Legends of Rupganj support ICC's 'Bowl Out Racism' Campaign


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft