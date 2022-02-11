Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Giroud double leads Milan to Italian Cup rout of Lazio

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

ROME, FEB 10: In-form striker Olivier Giroud followed up his double in the Serie A win over Inter Milan with two more goals as AC Milan defeated Lazio 4-0 in the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Rafael Leao opened the scoring in the 24th minute and then created Milan's second for French international Giroud after 41 minutes.
Giroud made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time with Franck Kessie completing the rout 10 minutes from time.
"He had started the season very well, but had problems with his back and ankle, so needed time to get back into shape," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli of Giroud.
"He is a strong centre-forward, but the whole team did well tonight and we must continue like this."
Milan will next face Inter after their city rivals marked the return of Jose Mourinho to the San Siro on Tuesday by dumping their idol's new team Roma out of the tournament 2-0.
Mourinho coached in front of an Inter home crowd for the first time since leaving in 2010 but after beng warmly welcomed back by supporters in Milan Roma limply exited the competition thanks to a goal almost straight from kick-off by Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez's second-half piledriver.
The other quarter-finals take place on Thursday when Atalanta host Fiorentina and Juventus meet Sassuolo.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp hails 'strongest squad' in his Liverpool reign
Giroud double leads Milan to Italian Cup rout of Lazio
Eriksen's heart scare energises Denmark's 'heart runners'
ManC go 12 points clear, Spurs stunned by Southampton
Infantino says WC will be health 'benchmark' for global sporting events
Sohan fined for showing dissent at umpire
Australia begin post-Langer era with Sri Lanka T20 series
Legends of Rupganj support ICC's 'Bowl Out Racism' Campaign


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft