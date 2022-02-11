

Sohan fined for showing dissent at umpire

The player was penalised for showing dissent at an umpiring decision during the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20 2022 match between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Sunrisers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on February 08.

It was the 14th over of the Sunrisers' outing and Shakib Al Hasan was delivering the ball to Ravi Bopara. Bopara stepped down against Shakib and missed the bat to go to Sohan, who failed to grip the ball but the ball hit the stump touching his figure. On field umpire was taking time to make a decision and Sohan got furious and indicated umpire anxiously to refer to the third umpire. Such act was the breach of Article 2.4 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players.

On-field umpires Tanvir Ahmed and Mozahiduzzaman Swapan, third umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul and fourth official Ali Arman Rajon levelled the charge.

The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee A.S.M. Roquibul Hassan and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Sohan.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.















