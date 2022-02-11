Video
Australia begin post-Langer era with Sri Lanka T20 series

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

SYDNEY, FEB 10: Australia will look to move on from the polarising departure of coach Justin Langer when they line-up for their Twenty20 clash against Sri Lanka on Friday.
Langer was always going to miss the five-match series, opting to rest after a long stint on the road, during which he led Australia to the T20 World Cup title and a 4-0 Ashes Test hammering of England.
But his shock exit last weekend after unsuccessful talks with Cricket Australia over a contract extension has cast a dark shadow over the opening match in Sydney.
In his absence Andrew McDonald -- among the favourites to take over -- will act as interim head coach.
He takes control of a squad missing two key players from the side that beat New Zealand in November's World Cup final, with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rested to prepare for Australia's upcoming Test tour of Pakistan.
Warner's absence has opened the door for the Big Bash League's top run-scorer Ben McDermott, who will open alongside Aaron Finch.
Skipper Finch also confirmed Thursday that Josh Inglis would make his debut at number three.
"Ben McDermott has been in unbelievable nick so to get him at the top of the order was really crucial for us," said Finch, who like Warner is 35 with Australia keen to look at potential successors.
"And Josh Inglis has been someone who has been shuffled around the order a little bit.
"(His selection) is a sign of how well he's played over the last couple of years."
They are the only two changes from the XI that won the World Cup.
Test skipper Pat Cummins, who denied on Wednesday being part of a player revolt to remove Langer, spearheads the bowling attack alongside Ashes hero Mitchell Starc.    -AFP


