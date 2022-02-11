Legends of Rupganj support ICC's 'Bowl Out Racism' Campaign

Legends of Rupganj, a Dhaka Premier Division cricket club, extend their hands to the 'Bowl Out Racism' campaign, which was launched at the MCC Academy, Lord's in London on 28th January 2022. Capital Kids Cricket, a UK-based cricket development charity is leading the campaign.

The men's ICC World Cup Trophy was on display to promote the campaign.

Mohammad Lutfar Rahman, the founding & present President of Legends of Rupganj extended his support and all sort of cooperation towards the campaign. He said "All of us should stand up against racism without hesitation to make the world free from discrimination so that we all can exercise our human rights."

"There will be no place for discrimination in our team and our society," he affirmed.

The campaign is mainly to focus on education, awareness raising, showing respect etc.

"We will work with schools, clubs, and partners to develop and deliver educational workshops and materials that can be used by teachers, parents, and coaches to educate children and young people about racism and all forms of discrimination," Rahman explained.

He expressed his intension that using the "Spirit of Cricket" as a foundation, he with his team will promote equality and respect both on and off the field of play.

CEO of Capital Kids Cricket Shahidul Alam, Chief Executive Officer of the England and Wales Cricket Board Tom Harrison, CKC Chairman Haydn Turner and the London Assembly Member Unmesh Desai were present during the launch.









