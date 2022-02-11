Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Legends of Rupganj support ICC's 'Bowl Out Racism' Campaign

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Sports desk

Legends of Rupganj, a Dhaka Premier Division cricket club, extend their hands to the 'Bowl Out Racism' campaign, which was launched at the MCC Academy, Lord's in London on 28th January 2022. Capital Kids Cricket, a UK-based cricket development charity is leading the campaign.  
The men's ICC World Cup Trophy was on display to promote the campaign.
Mohammad Lutfar Rahman, the founding & present President of Legends of Rupganj extended his support and all sort of cooperation towards the campaign. He said "All of us should stand up against racism without hesitation to make the world free from discrimination so that we all can exercise our human rights."
"There will be no place for discrimination in our team and our society," he affirmed.
The campaign is mainly to focus on education, awareness raising, showing respect etc.
"We will work with schools, clubs, and partners to develop and deliver educational workshops and materials that can be used by teachers, parents, and coaches to educate children and young people about racism and all forms of discrimination," Rahman explained.
He expressed his intension that using the "Spirit of Cricket" as a foundation, he with his team will promote equality and respect both on and off the field of play.
CEO of Capital Kids Cricket Shahidul Alam, Chief Executive Officer of the England and Wales Cricket Board Tom Harrison, CKC Chairman Haydn Turner and the London Assembly Member Unmesh Desai were present during the launch.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp hails 'strongest squad' in his Liverpool reign
Giroud double leads Milan to Italian Cup rout of Lazio
Eriksen's heart scare energises Denmark's 'heart runners'
ManC go 12 points clear, Spurs stunned by Southampton
Infantino says WC will be health 'benchmark' for global sporting events
Sohan fined for showing dissent at umpire
Australia begin post-Langer era with Sri Lanka T20 series
Legends of Rupganj support ICC's 'Bowl Out Racism' Campaign


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft