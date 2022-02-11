Video
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Shooter Nafisa Tabassum won first medal for the country in the ISSF Shooting Grand Prix by securing bronze medal in the 10m air rifles women's event held on Thursday in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Nafisa won the medal by reaching to the third stage of the competition. If she could get up in the fourth stage, she could have stayed in the gold fight. She became the second best in the first semis and took place in the medal fight and eventually she finished the third among the four competitors.
Bangladesh's women's shooter Sajida Haque has been eliminated from the semifinals while another shooter Atikia Hasan could not pass the qualifying round.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh had to be disappointed in the boys 10m air rifle event as shooters Shovon Chowdhury and Rabbi Hasan Munna were eliminated from the semi-finals stage.     -BSS


