Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Krishna stars as India down West Indies to clinch ODI series

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

India's cricketers celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies' Fabian Allen (not pictured) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on February 9, 2022. photo: AFP

India's cricketers celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies' Fabian Allen (not pictured) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on February 9, 2022. photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD, FEB 10: Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna led India's inspired bowling to outplay West Indies by 44 runs in the second one-day international and clinch the series on Wednesday.
West Indies faltered in their chase of 238 to be bowled out for 193 in 46 overs as India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Ahmedabad.
Krishna returned career-best figures of 4-12 and fellow pace bowler Shardul Thakur took two wickets as India extended their successive ODI series win record over West Indies to 11.
Suryakumar Yadav's 64 remained key as India posted 237 for nine, a total that looked below par but proved enough for the tourists who came into the match without injured skipper Kieron Pollard.
In reply, West Indies lost opener Brandon King for 18 and Darren Bravo for one with Krishna taking down both the batsmen in his first two overs. Krishna struck again in his second spell to send back stand-in-skipper Nicholas Pooran, for nine, as West indies slipped to 66-4.
Shamarh Brooks raised hopes of a fightback with a 41-run partnership with Akeil Hosein who attempted to keep up the chase after his partners' departure in another gritty stand with Fabien Allen.
Odean Smith also gave India a scare with 20-ball 24 but Washington Sundar got him out and Krishna took the final wicket.
Earlier Yadav and KL Rahul, who made 49, put on 90 runs for the fourth wicket after West Indies fast bowlers struck early to reduce India to 43-3.
Pace spearhead Kemar Roach drew first blood after getting skipper Rohit Sharma caught behind for five in the third over of the innings.
Pollard's replacement Smith rattled the hosts with his double strike in one over to send back Rishabh Pant, who opened the batting, out for 18 and Kohli also walked back on 18.
Rahul, who survived a dropped catch on four by wicketkeeper Shai Hope off Roach, made use of the reprieve to rebuild the innings with Yadav.
But he fell short of his fifty after being run out while attempting a second run with Yadav.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp hails 'strongest squad' in his Liverpool reign
Giroud double leads Milan to Italian Cup rout of Lazio
Eriksen's heart scare energises Denmark's 'heart runners'
ManC go 12 points clear, Spurs stunned by Southampton
Infantino says WC will be health 'benchmark' for global sporting events
Sohan fined for showing dissent at umpire
Australia begin post-Langer era with Sri Lanka T20 series
Legends of Rupganj support ICC's 'Bowl Out Racism' Campaign


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft