Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:35 AM
Mohammedan secures hard-fought victory over Swadhinata KS

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Players of Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited celebrating after winning the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football match against Swadhinata Krira Sangha at Shaheed Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium (SBFMRS) in Munshiganj on Thursday. photo: FACEBOOK

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited recorded a hard-fought solitary goal victory over ten men Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the lone match of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Thursday at Shaheed Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium (SBFMRS) in Munshiganj.
With the day's win, Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited raised their tally to four points from two matches while Swadhinata Krira Sangha remained at their previous credit of three points playing the same number of matches.  
In the day's match, Malian forward Souleymane Diabate scored their qaq only goal for Mohammedan.
Mohammedan were desperate to take the lead launching attacks from the beginning of the match but new comers of the league Swadhinata took a defensive strategy and kept the scoresheet clean till the 77thminute.
However their Malian forward Souleymane Diabate finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Mohammedan SC in the 77th minute of the match and they maintained the lead till the final whistle.
Swadhinata Krira Sangha tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match, but they could not create any real scoring chances in the remaining proceeding.
Hasan Murad of Swadhinata Krira Sangha got the marching order by the referee following his double yellow cards.
Mohammedan SC will play their next match against Chittagong Abahani Limited scheduled to be held on February 12 at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur while Swadhinata Krira Sangha will face Uttar Baridhara Club on the same day at SBFMRS in Munshiganj.
Earlier Mohammedan SC played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra while Swadhinata Krira Sangha beat holders Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 goals in both their respective league opening matches. BSS


