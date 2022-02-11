Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB not in hurry to appoint bowling coach

Champaka to coach Tiger bowlers during Afghan series

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Sports Reporter

Former Caribbean fast bowler Ottis Gibson decided not to extend his contract as Bangladesh National Cricket team's bowling coach and signed with Yorkshire County Cricket Club as head coach. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to appoint a bowling coach for Tigers though the home series against Afghanistan is knocking at the door.
The BCB however, want to take time in making the decision regarding the bowling coach for men's senior cricketers.
"We don't want to hurry in appointing the batting coach since doing anything in hurry brings nothing good," BCB's Board Director and Game Development Committee Chairman Khaled Mahmud Sujon told journalists on Thursday.
Bangladesh will host Afghanistan this month for three ODIs and couple of T20i matches and the High Performance (HP) unit's bowling coach Champaka Ramanayake possibly will be appointed as the interim bowling coach in absence of Gibson. In this regard Sujon said, "Champaka has been working here for a long time. All the young pacers we've got, had worked with Champaka to some extent."
"He knows their background and hence Champaka can be a solution right now," he added.
Sujon also stated that the BCB is not willing to appoint Champaka as long term coach rather they want someone, appointment of whom will be fruitful for Bangladesh cricket.
It was heard that former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait and Sri Lanka legendary pacer Chaminda Vaas are in the BCB's short list. Tait recently penned with the Pakistan Cricket Board while the BCB is doubtful about Vass's coaching skills, thinks former Bangladesh captain.
"The name of Chaminda Vas has come in the list. He was of course a big player but he is not a proven big coach although he has been coaching," Sujon explained.
Followed by the home series against Afghanistan, Bangladesh will visit South Africa to play three ODIs and two Test matches. BCB must be looking a fulltime bowling coach before travelling to South Africa.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp hails 'strongest squad' in his Liverpool reign
Giroud double leads Milan to Italian Cup rout of Lazio
Eriksen's heart scare energises Denmark's 'heart runners'
ManC go 12 points clear, Spurs stunned by Southampton
Infantino says WC will be health 'benchmark' for global sporting events
Sohan fined for showing dissent at umpire
Australia begin post-Langer era with Sri Lanka T20 series
Legends of Rupganj support ICC's 'Bowl Out Racism' Campaign


Latest News
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
'I've killed my daughter, please hang me'
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft