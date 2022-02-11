BCB not in hurry to appoint bowling coach

Former Caribbean fast bowler Ottis Gibson decided not to extend his contract as Bangladesh National Cricket team's bowling coach and signed with Yorkshire County Cricket Club as head coach. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to appoint a bowling coach for Tigers though the home series against Afghanistan is knocking at the door.

The BCB however, want to take time in making the decision regarding the bowling coach for men's senior cricketers.

"We don't want to hurry in appointing the batting coach since doing anything in hurry brings nothing good," BCB's Board Director and Game Development Committee Chairman Khaled Mahmud Sujon told journalists on Thursday.

Bangladesh will host Afghanistan this month for three ODIs and couple of T20i matches and the High Performance (HP) unit's bowling coach Champaka Ramanayake possibly will be appointed as the interim bowling coach in absence of Gibson. In this regard Sujon said, "Champaka has been working here for a long time. All the young pacers we've got, had worked with Champaka to some extent."

"He knows their background and hence Champaka can be a solution right now," he added.

Sujon also stated that the BCB is not willing to appoint Champaka as long term coach rather they want someone, appointment of whom will be fruitful for Bangladesh cricket.

It was heard that former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait and Sri Lanka legendary pacer Chaminda Vaas are in the BCB's short list. Tait recently penned with the Pakistan Cricket Board while the BCB is doubtful about Vass's coaching skills, thinks former Bangladesh captain.

"The name of Chaminda Vas has come in the list. He was of course a big player but he is not a proven big coach although he has been coaching," Sujon explained.

