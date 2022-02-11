3 female bodies recovered in city

Police have recovered bodies of three female, including a student, from different places in the capital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Shanta Akhter, 15, a student of class VIII of Maniknagar Government Primary School; and Rowshan Ara Begum, 60, a resident of Khilgaon.

Mugda Police Station SI Md Abul Ansar said they recovered the hanging body of Shanta from Mugda Medical College and Hospital. Police suspect that Shanta might have committed suicide.

Her relative said Shanta was alone at home on Wednesday evening as her mother and elder sister were out of the house. Upon return they found the hanging body of Shanta and rushed her to the hospital. There the on-duty doctors declared her dead. An unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.

The hanging body of Rowshan Ara Begum was recovered from Khilgaon Graveyard at about 10:30 pm on Wednesday, said Khilgaon Police Station SI Sonia Parvin. She had been suffering from some mental illness for the last 8-10 years, the family said.

Wari Police Station SI Shahjahan Miah said they recovered an unknown body of a woman from Wonderland Park at night. The woman was sick. All the three bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue, police added.