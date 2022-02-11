Video
Bidi workers protest in front of FM’s house demanding tax cut

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation has formed a human chain, sit-in stage in front at the house of Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal at Lalmai in Comilla on Thursday on 5-point demand to survive the bidi industry.
The bidi labour form the human chain at 11:00am in front of the Finance Minister's house demanded reduction of tax, withdrawal of 10 per cent advance income tax, step to shutdown fake bidi factories, stop issuing licences without physical visit of factory and legal framework to protect workers and owners of the bidi factories in the country.
President of Bidi Sramik Federation MK Bangali, Vice President Nazim Uddin, General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Organizing Secretary Abdul Gafur, among others, spoke at the event. Anower Hossain, executive member of the federation moderated the programme.
Speakers at the programme claimed a large portion of the country's marginal workers' livelihood depends on bidi factories. The livelihood of the helpless, impoverished, physically challenged, and widowed and so many marginal workers of the society depends on the bidi industry.
After independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared bidi industry duty free considering the common people and helpless workers of the country, they said.  Labour-friendly Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her budget speech for the fiscal year 2009-2010 directed to reduce the duty on bidi and increase the duty on cigarettes.
The speakers further said bidi industry is a domestic worker-friendly industry and a 100 per cent indigenous technology based industry. All the raw materials used in it are produced in the country. This industry is being destroyed in a planned manner by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies, they said.
Later the Bidi Sramik Federation leaders handed over a memorandum to the Finance Minister through the Cumilla (South) Upazila Chairman.


