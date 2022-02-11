Pradeep, Liakat shifted to Kashimpur Jail

The death row convicts Pradeep Kumar Das and Liakat Ali, the suspended police officials, in Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case have been shifted to Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur.

They were taken to the jail from Chattogram Central Jail in a prison van amid tight security on Wednesday. Senior Prison Superintendent Md Gias Uddin confirmed. After the verdict on January 31, the duo was taken to Cox's Bazar Jail. From there they were transferred to Chattogram Central Jail on February 5.

A Cox's Bazar court handed down death penalty to sacked Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and former sub-inspector Liakat Ali for killing Maj Sinha on the night of July 31 in 2020.

The court also sentenced sub-inspector Nanda Dulal Rakshit, constable Rubel Sharma, ASI Sagar Deb, Nurul Amin, Nizam Uddin and Mohammad Ayaz Uddin to life imprisonment.







