4 to walk gallows for Wasim murder

A Dhaka Court on Thursday sentenced four people to death for killing Wasim, a youth of Keraniganj nearly seven years ago.

Judge Faizunnesa of Additional District and Sessions Judge Court delivered the judgement in presence of the two accused.

The court also fined them Tk10, 000 each in default to two months more imprisonment. The four convicts are Abdul Baten, Jahangir Alam, Palak Rahman and Md Pappu. Of them Baten and Palak re behind the bars while two others were absconding.

The case statement is that the four men had hacked Wasim to death at a local factory in Keraniganj following enmity on April 3, 2015, after Baten and Pappu took him there. Police filed the murder case at Keranigonj model police station later.

Police formally pressed charges against the four in 2016 and a court indicted them on January 24 last year.











