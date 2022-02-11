PM witnesses BFDC complex design

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday witnessed the design of the new complex of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).

She witnessed the design virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital, said her Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon.

The Prime Minister asked the officials concerned to bring necessary changes in the design and give the necessary guidelines in this regard.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mokbul Hossain, BFDC Director General (DG) Nuzhat Yasmin and other officers concerned were connected with the event virtually from the conference room of the Cabinet Division. PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present at the Ganabhaban end. UNB







